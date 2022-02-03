IO Interactive changes Elusive Targets in Hitman 3 so all players can now replay them

Today, IO Interactive has announced that all Hitman 3 players will be able to play the Year Two versions of any Elusive Targets, including ones they’ve already completed. This is a stark change from how the Elusive Targets Revisited system has worked since it launched last year.

Late last year, IO Interactive announced that all the Hitman 3 Elusive Targets would be returning week after week. However, fans quickly realized that you couldn’t replay them if you’d already completed them. So instead, the Elusive Targets returned to give those who missed them the first time around a second chance to kill them.

However, IO Interactive has confirmed that any Hitman 3 player can revisit an Elusive Target in Year Two. The developer added that all kills will count towards Elusive Target suit unlocks, meaning it’s now even easier to unlock these prestigious suits.

All HITMAN 3 owners can play the Year 2 Editions of Elusive Targets.



Already played the Heartbreaker last year? Go right ahead and enjoy it once more and make progress towards unlocking your Elusive Target suit rewards. https://t.co/jL71KRQ5T0 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 3, 2022

The latest Elusive Target to return to the game is The Heartbreaker. In this mission, players must take out a man who has been seducing women, having their fortunes signed over to him, and then mysteriously disappearing once they die under questionable circumstances. More Elusive Targets will return throughout the year, but IO Interactive has also promised new ones to keep things fresh.