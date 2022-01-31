It Takes Two is getting TV and film adaptations from the Sonic movie writers

Co-op game It Takes Two has received lots of praise, taking home the top prize at The Game Awards 2021 and earning a recent D.I.C.E. Awards 2022 nomination as well. The hit game will be returning to screens both big and small in the future, as TV and film adaptations are now in the works.

As reported by Variety, developer Hazelight has partnered with dj2 Entertainment to adapt the game. “The potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television,” said Hazelight founder Josef Fares. This is far from the first time dj2 has been involved with adapting a game — the company is also currently working on upcoming Disco Elysium, Tomb Raider, and Vampyr series. The well-received Sonic the Hedgehog movie is a dj2 joint as well, and Sonic writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller have also been attached to It Takes Two, in fact.

It Takes Two has been plenty successful in its own right. Aside from the aforementioned award nominations, the game also passed 2 million sales in June 2021, just three months after launch. That number rose to 3 million as of last October. Hazelight may have had to abandon the game’s trademark after a (frivolous) claim by publisher Take-Two, but that hasn’t stopped It Takes Two from getting lots of attention.