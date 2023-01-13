Justin Jefferson and Micah Parsons among risers in final Madden 23 regular season ratings update

It’s the end of a very long road for most of the NFL this week. Week 18 is the final week of the regular season, and thus we have the last regular season ratings update in Madden NFL 23. This week is unique because it gives additional boosts to players for finishing an entire season. Let’s take a look at some of the players EA chose to highlight.

Who else can see @MicahhParsons11 going into the #99Club next year?? pic.twitter.com/EG4CBkZUWE — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 12, 2023

Micah Parsons had a massive year with 13 and a half sacks; he ends the regular season with a +7 OVR, which leaves him with a 95 rating. It’s extremely difficult to move once you’re in the 90s, so it’s impressive that he not only crossed 90 but also finished at 95, proving he’s one of the best linebackers in the game.

Speaking of the #99Club…



RT if you think @JJettas2 should be in there 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCANsdQDGQ — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 12, 2023

The Vikings may have failed to make the playoffs, but that didn’t stop Jefferies from having a standout year. His 128 catches are enough to net him a +4 OVR bump to 97. He’s chasing Tyreek Hill, for sure.

This season, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. He gets a massive +7 push to 94 OVR.

With 15 and a half sacks, DT Chris Jones proves he’s a reason why Kansas City is a number 1 seed going into the playoffs. He gets a +5 OVR bump to put him at 96.

Related: Madden 23 MUT Season 3: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski, XP, and more

➕1⃣5⃣ on the year @llawrencesexy



That's no typo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u8nHqeDsVE — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 12, 2023

We need to take a moment to recognize Giants DT Dexter’s outstanding play. He gets a +15 rating on the year to finish the regular season all the way up at 94. Moves like this rarely happen in any sports game, so they are well worth giving praise for.

Related: Madden 23 Playoffs Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

That’s not all for big seasonal gains, however. Falcons RG ends his season in the 90s club, getting +7 OVR on the year to 91 OVR, and Raiders LB Maxx Crosby made similar upward moves starting the season at 88 and getting all the way to 94 OVR.