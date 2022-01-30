Leaked PSN listing suggest Cyberpunk 2077’s current-gen update is almost here

Players that have been holding out for Cyberpunk 2077’s current-gen patch may not have to wait that much longer. Over a year after its initial release, a leaked listing on the PlayStation store database could mean the wait is almost over.

Twitter account PlayStation Size posted a new Cyberpunk 2077 image that seemingly comes from the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The account normally searches through databases and other sources to inform users of a game’s file sizes across different regions, including the file sizes for game updates. At some point during the typical search, the account found the new image, stating that they think the native PS5 version launches some time in February or March.

This information does line up with what has been officially confirmed. CD Projekt Red announced a first quarter 2022 release window for the native current-gen iterations of Cyberpunk 2077 this past October. A little over a month later, the company stated in an earnings report that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions were still on track for the first quarter of 2022.

For those that have no interest in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red still plans to upgrade The Witcher 3 across all platforms during the second quarter of the year.