Marty O’Donnell, former Destiny 2 composer, is asking people to destroy the music he shouldn’t have released

The former Bungie composer Marty O’Donnel is requesting that fans “destroy” the music that he released without having the legal right to do so. In a video to his Youtube channel and an announcement on Twitter, O’Donnell has asked that any copies of the music he made available be deleted and any sources that make them available for download be removed.

“I do not have, and have not had since at least April 2014, the legal authority to possess or distribute non-commercially available material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres (including material I composed or created while working for Bungie),” O’Donnell said in the statement. He follows it with a pretty emphatic statement that “This material is owned by Bungie.”

In September of this year, O’Donnell was found to be in contempt of court and was ordered to pay Bungie nearly $100,000 in legal fees stemming from legal disputes around his release of the music. It is unknown at this time if the message is a result of legal action, although the prepared statement certainly seems to be very practiced and specific.

It is unlikely that the request will have much impact, as such efforts can notoriously backlash when people decide to do exactly the opposite. O’Donnell is highly regarded amongst fans of video game music for his incredible work on Halo and Destiny.