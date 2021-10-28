Metroid Dread Demo is available right now

Nintendo is offering Switch players a little early Halloween treat – the Metroid Dread demo is now free to download. Switch owners can download the demo on the Nintendo eShop either through their desktop or the Switch itself. Other free Nintendo demos players can play are WarioWare: Get It Together, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, ARMS, Dragon Quest XI S, and Let’s Go Pikachu.

Metroid Dread is the best Nintendo game to play on Halloween. While it isn’t particularly scary, it is intense and atmospheric. The Metroid games have always been known to be one of the darker Nintendo franchises, with Samus often having to explore creepy planets with weird creatures.

In Dread, Samus is forced to hide from robots called EMMI on the planet ZDR. The EMMI gives the game a pretty spooky vibe due to their designs and their endless pursuit of Samus.

Nintendo has been heavily advertising Metroid Dread since the game was announced earlier in the year. The promotion of the game hasn’t stopped even once the game has been released on October 8, with a cross-promotion with Tetris 99 being announced for Halloween weekend. The game ended up being worth all of Nintendo’s hype, as the title was given very positive reviews at launch. If you’re still hesitant to get the game, the demo is the best way to test to see if Metroid Dread is worth getting.