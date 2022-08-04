MultiVersus assures fans it’s unaffected by the WB/Discovery merger

There was some slight concern among MultiVersus players when developer Player First Games admitted that it has had to delay the game’s first season of content, which includes Morty of Rick & Morty as a playable fighter. Given the timing, some believed that the delay has something to do with the recent merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, which is having a widespread effect on multiple WB projects.

Apparently, the delay and merger are completely unrelated, with MultiVersus director Tony Huynh plainly saying on Twitter that the game and studio have been unaffected. While we still don’t have a reason behind the delay, Huynh’s statement will put to rest any wild theories about the merger having to do with it before they become too widespread.

For those wondering, we are unaffected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 4, 2022

Admittedly, it’s not like fans’ concerns were unreasonable. MultiVersus’ whole concept is taking characters across Warner Bros.’ many franchises and pitting them against each other. It’s easy to assume that the merger could affect which characters will be included, thus tanking any plans already in progress.

Even if that were to happen, though, modders would no doubt make up for it and come up with ways to get more Warner Bros. characters into the game. The modding community has already begun adding characters from other companies, such as Shrek, Optimus Prime, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

So far, it looks as if the merger isn’t having any sort of impact on Warner Bros.’ gaming division, at least as far as we’re aware. The same can’t be said for elsewhere, with both a live-action Batgirl movie and a new animated Scooby-Doo movie being shelved. This means neither will see a release in cinemas or via streaming, even though both projects are said to be practically finished.

As for MultiVersus, despite the Season 1 delay, the game is still on track to be featured at EVO 2022 in the form of an open beta tournament, filling the void left by Super Smash Bros. Another Warner Bros. published fighting game, Mortal Kombat 11, will also be present.