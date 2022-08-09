MultiVersus mods and custom skins have been getting streamers in trouble

While everyone waits for MultiVersus to receive new characters, like Rick and Morty, some modders have been creating their own custom skins that turn the members of the roster into completely different, non-Warner Bros. characters. Examples include Shrek, Optimus Prime, and even Venom with a basketball replacing Lebron James.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Warner Bros. isn’t happy with the modding scene and has already begun issuing bans against players who use them, even though they don’t have any effect on the actual gameplay.

This is according to one such MultiVersus modder called Junior, who spread awareness via Discord about at least two streamers being hit with copyright strikes for streaming with a modded client. Their message has also been shared on Twitter (via Gaming Intel).

Please read if you stream with mods or upload multiversus mod videos. pic.twitter.com/a7m6SHk2yU — Ghost (@GhostsSoup) August 8, 2022

What’s more, they claim to have spoken with a high-level player who got to ask MultiVersus director Tony Huynh about mods. Apparently, Huynh is perfectly fine with them but Warner Bros. is expected to take further action against anyone who uses them.

It’s suspected that this is because one of MultiVersus’ main sources of income is the skins, which need to be bought with real money. Warner Bros. likely believes that if players can download fan-made mods for free, then they’re less likely to spend money on the official skins.

Junior ultimately warns that anyone with MultiVersus YouTube videos that show off mods best remove them themselves before they get hit with a copyright strike by Warner Bros. It’s also probably for the best to just avoid playing with mods at all going forward. Even though the only ones targeted so far have been streamers (meaning it was easier for Warner Bros. to tell they were using mods), the company will no doubt try to expand its reach and outright ban people from playing the game if they’re caught using mods.