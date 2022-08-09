MultiVersus has reached 10 million players — and it’s still in beta

Given its status as a free-to-play game, we can’t judge MultiVersus‘ popularity on sales numbers since no one needs to pay any money just to play it. However, we can safely consider the Warner Bros. crossover fighter a success since it has accrued at least 10 million players.

This is according to Tracker Network (via PC Gamer), which keeps track of high-profile multiplayer games and their statistics. At the time of writing, there are exactly 10,292,969 individual MultiVersus accounts across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. So, even if there’s a margin of error, it’s an impressive number considering the game is still in beta and has only been publicly available since July 26.

It being free-to-play obviously makes it more enticing for people to at least try it out, as well as its eclectic roster. Any game that lets Bugs Bunny beat up Arya Stark from Game of Thrones is going to grab peoples’ attention.

Granted, there being 10 million+ accounts doesn’t necessarily mean all of them have stuck around or play the game on a regular basis. Player numbers on PlayStation and Xbox are completely unknown, but according to Steam Charts, the game has enjoyed an average of about 70,500 players over the last 30 days.

We also don’t know how much money MultiVersus is making through its microtransactions. While characters can be unlocked with the in-game currency, you can spend real money on Gleamium to acquire them quicker, as well as other cosmetics like skins, emotes, and ring out effects.

Its popularity is unlikely to slow down any time soon, though. Even in beta, it made an appearance at EVO 2022 (effectively replacing Super Smash Bros.) and it’s bound to see another surge once season 1 actually launches. Player First Games still hasn’t provided a new date for season 1 after it was delayed, but we do know what it will entail. The big additions are Rick and Morty as the next playable characters, but Player First Games has since confirmed a traditional arcade mode and a ranked mode for online.