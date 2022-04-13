New Overwatch 2 hero Sojourn finally gets an origin video

Despite a delay, development on Overwatch 2 seems to be rolling on at full steam ahead. As a result, we just got our first new animated video for the shooter sequel. We already knew about new hero Sojourn, but now she’s getting the spotlight in an origin video.

Sojourn’s origin story continues the trend of lovely animated videos from Blizzard. The new hero is “a fierce former captain of Overwatch equipped with cybernetic abilities,” according the video description. The video itself shows Vivian Chase, aka Sojourn, serving with the Canadian special forces during the Omnic Crisis, a formative event in the world of Overwatch. Jack Morrison, aka Soldier 76, later recruited Chase to the Overwatch team as a rescue operative. You can see all of that, plus Sojourn’s sweet motorcycle, in the video below:

We know that Sojourn isn’t the only new hero coming to Overwatch 2, and a water-based character has been reported more than once. Whether or not that turns out to be true, Sojourn is at least a guaranteed inclusion in Overwatch 2’s PC PvP beta test, which starts in just two weeks from the time of this writing, on April 26.

Future beta tests will come to consoles and continue on PC. The full game will be released in two parts, with PvP coming before PvE, since Blizzard wants to get the game in fans’ hands faster. A battle pass may be part of the PvP portion, according to a leak from a UI designer.