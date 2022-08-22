NFL QB Patrick Mahomes drops into Fortnite this week alongside a new tournament

Epic Games has collaborated with quite a few athletes in the past, including WWE superstar John Cena and all-time NBA great LeBron James. Now, Super Bowl LIV champion and four-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes will join the game’s roster of playable characters on August 24, Epic Games announced today.

In a blog post, Epic stated that in addition to Mahomes’ default style, the Kansas City QB would also receive two alternate styles: The Gladiator Mindset style, and the Gameday Gladiator style, both of which will be included with the base Mahomes skin. Furthermore, another Mahomes skin will be available for purchase separately in the item shop — the Mahomes Saucy style, which sees the QB don a suit adorned with ketchup bottles, in reference to the athlete’s love for ketchup.

Won’t go down for anything but history.



It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!



See more: https://t.co/c2F9qiegt9 pic.twitter.com/oe4XbseIZG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2022

The Patrick Mahomes skin will hit the item shop on August 24 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, but Epic did detail a way that players could get their hands on it early. The company announced a new tournament — the Patrick Mahomes Cup — that will take place on August 23. Those who participate in it will have a chance to both unlock Mahomes a day early, as well as earn the Secret Sauce emoticon.

As we approach the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic has been hitting cross-brand collaborations pretty hard. At the time of writing, a massive Dragon Ball Super collaboration is going on in-game, which features four new skins modeled after iconic characters like Goku, a healthy dose of cosmetics, and quite a few Power Unleashed quests.