Ninja Turtles rumored to be coming to Fortnite

According to Shpeshal Nick of Xbox Era, Paramount Pictures has just signed a deal with Epic Games to bring at least, and presumably many more, of its properties to Fortnite. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will reportedly be the first of Paramount’s IPs to get the Fortnite treatment, but Paramount has many, many more other properties that could be an excellent fit for Epic’s phenomenally popular free-to-play battle royale. Transformers, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible… the list goes on and on.

Shpeshal Nick’s track record is pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to the accuracy of his rumors, but he gets them right about half the time. For example, he was right about Sony revealing God of War Ragnarök at the PlayStation Showcase in September last year. Although, pretty much anyone could have guessed that, to be fair. This rumour of an Epic-Paramount deal is rather more ambitious, but put it this way: if you were in charge of Epic or in charge of Paramount, you would want this deal to happen, right? So it’s feasible, if nothing else.

And we’d have to agree with the Xbox Era guys that TMNT would be an absolutely superb fit for Fortnite. Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael would blend seamlessly into Fortnite’s colorful, cartoonish, casually violent pop culture mash-up. As would Shredder, Rocksteady, and Bebop, come to think of it.