On your left, Sam Wilson’s Captain America assembles in Fortnite

Epic Games is suiting up once again to provide new Marvel skins in Fortnite. The two companies often collaborate to bring Marvel superheroes into the gaming giant. This time around, fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be happy to see that the new Captain in town is coming to the game. Fortnite has added Sam Wilson’s Captain America as a skin in the shop along with another Marvel skin, Britestar.

Strength defined by hard work and a willingness to do what’s necessary.



Get the Captain America and the BriteStar Loading Screen when you grab the Bundle from the Item Shop! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HJvtpFjZaz — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2023

The new Marvel skins are available on the shop as either a bundle or separately with accessories. Sam Wilson’s Captain America costs 2,000 V-Bucks, and Britestar goes for 1,800 V-Bucks. The “Captain America and the Britestar Bundle” is the real deal, however, as it gives you both skins, all of their accessories, and an additional Loading Screen featuring the characters, and it’s on sale right now for 2,600 V-Bucks.

Image via Epic Games

Sam Wilson’s Captain America comes with the iconic Cap’s Shield to use as a Back Bling or Pickaxe. The EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider deploys from the Cap’s Shield Back Bling when both are equipped!

Image via Epic Games

The Britestar skins is a variation of the popular Bright Bomber skin and comes with a shield of its own to use as a Back Bling or Pickaxe. The skin has two different color variations, and also has two different versions – either with or without a jacket.

Related: The best Fortnite settings for PS4

Marvel skins are extremely popular in Fortnite. Fans are reacting positively to the new skins on Twitter, with some players begging for even more Marvel-inspired options for popular skins in the game. The general consensus among Twitter is that a Thor version of Fishstick should be next. With the Britestar skin now a reality, perhaps Epic Games will make it happen in a new season.