Will Overwatch 2 become an Xbox exclusive title?

The recent news that Xbox was purchasing Activision Blizzard has led to many gamers asking if Overwatch will become an Xbox exclusive title. It is a great question if you are a fan of Blizzard’s hero shooter title, as the previous acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft led to Bethesda games becoming Xbox exclusive titles. There are some differences in these purchases, however.

Bethesda is not exactly known for its multiplayer titles, and the live service/MMO-style games the company did have appear to be staying supported on Sony’s platform. Overwatch is a multiplayer title and will live or die based on an active and engaged player base, especially in the age of crossplay.

Another thing to consider is that part of the $70 billion price tag that Microsoft has paid for Activision Blizzard, part of that money was paid for both the value and potential value of Overwatch as an esport. While the game has failed to reach the heights people felt it would as an esport, that doesn’t mean that Microsoft cannot turn it into something big.

There is also the fact that adding Overwatch and Overwatch 2 to Gamepass would still show the amazing value of the subscription service, and if anything would highlight the benefits of the Xbox ecosystem to those who had to spend full price to pick it up on another platform.

For now, it is impossible to know exactly what Xbox plans to do with all these titles, as the deal is not thought to be complete until halfway through 2023.