Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077’s “only planned expansion”

CD Projekt Red just announced Phantom Liberty, the first major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which will release in 2023. First and only is the more accurate description, since Cyberpunk won’t be getting any more after that.

Phantom Liberty wasn’t announced as such, but CD Projekt Red confirmed it in the comments of the official teaser on YouTube. Viewer Jonna Dragneel mentioned that they hope for more expansions down the road, but CDPR responded to the contrary. “As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077,” its comment reads plainly. The expansion will see V pledged to the service of the New United States of America, something that the returning Johnny Silverhand isn’t super thrilled about. Phantom Liberty will have a spy thriller vibe and will see players exploring a new district of Night City — a new one, and the last one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That doesn’t mean support for Cyberpunk 2077 is ending altogether, though. In fact, patch 1.6, known as the “Edgerunners update,” is live now across all platforms, adding new weapons and cosmetics in anticipation of the upcoming Netflix anime spinoff. It is, however, the final update for last-gen versions of the game, so console players will need to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S versions. In fact, Phantom Liberty will only be available on those consoles and PC, but new-gen upgrades are fortunately free for anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One copy of Cyberpunk 2077.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red is also working on the next Witcher game, which is currently in pre-production. “Games” plural is the better word there, since CDPR confirmed that there will be “more than one game” in this next Witcher saga. Additionally, it confirmed that native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3 are “on track” to release in Q4 2022. That’s welcome news considering they’ve been delayed before.