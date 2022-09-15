PlayStation exclusive Operator Oni announced for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There might be a buzz around PlayStation’s relationship with Call of Duty due to the Xbox acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but that’s not stopping Modern Warfare 2 from giving PlayStation players some exclusive content. Anyone who preorders the digital version of game on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 will get exclusive access to the Operator Hiro “Oni” Watanabe on launch day, for use in both Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

The Oni Operator trailer paints Watanabe as a confident, decisive warrior. As he strides across the battlefield taking out enemy combatants, his monologue talks about using a variety of weapons. Watanabe declares “I am the one to fear,” saying that all those weapons are merely tools in his adept hands. He sounds like an intimidating character for sure, and the gold-on-blue samurai-inspired armor he wears is a great aesthetic fit for the PlayStation brand.

Speaking of which, PlayStation players will be the first ones to try their hand at the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta, diving into the game’s new underwater combat and maps like Grand Prix. That begins on Friday, September 16 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, so it’s time to redeem those beta codes.

As for the action you can expect in the beta, the new Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trailer can give you a good idea. Premiering at the Call of Duty Next 2022 event, it’s a great look at the new modes and mechanics coming to Modern Warfare 2. Prisoner Rescue mode, a third-person camera view, and more are making their debut in the new game.

The only question you might have left is when the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 actually is. The new shooter arrives on Friday, October 28, and it’ll be available on the aforementioned PlayStation consoles as well as Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Preorders are open now, and there are several editions to choose from.