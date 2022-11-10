Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s pseudo-legendary has been leaked

Pseudo-legendary is a fan term to describe a three-stage evolution line of Pokémon with a base stat of 600. Each new generation of Pokémon games has at least one new Pseudo-Legendary line, and those Pokémon tend to be some of the most popular Pokémon. The new pseudo for Scarlet and Violet has finally leaked, revealing to fans that the new line will be based on ice dragons and dinosaurs. If you wish to not get spoiled any further, we recommend looking away.

The first stage of the pseudo takes the appearance of a small lizard with a large mouth, nothing too special at first glance. The middle stage evolution is called Arctibax and is more dinosaur-like than the previous stage. Arctibax has a sail on its back as seen on Spinosauridae dinosaurs like the Spinosaurus. The Spinosaurus inspirations become more apparent in the final stage evolution, Arbolovia. Arbolovia has a large sail on its back, a slick silver face, grey scales, and red claws on top of its risks, potentially feathers since it does look like a dinosaur. Arbolovia’s appearance is a mixture of Spinosauridae and ice dragons.

The whole line is dragon and ice-type, an uncommon type combination only seen in Legendary Pokémon. Like all pseudo legendaries, Arbolovia will have a 600 points base stat, the highest that any non-legendary Pokémon can have. The high base stats are what make pseudos over-power compared to other Pokémon and are also the reason they tend to be some of the most popular Pokémon in any generation.

Other leaked Pokémon include Armarouge and Ceruledge’s pre-evolved form named Charcadet, Dunsparce’s incredible evolution known as Dudunsparce, the new flamingo Pokémon simply called Flamigo, the cute dark-type dog Pokémon named Maschiff, a pair of mice Pokémon labeled Tandemaus, and the three starter evolutions — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All the leaked images are not official announcements from The Pokémon Company or Nintendo and should not be taken as an official confirmation until either company reveals anything.