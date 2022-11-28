Sonic Frontiers becomes a Black Friday best seller as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps dominating

Gamers are always looking for a good deal, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to have the deepest discounts of the year. Some of this year’s best-sellers aren’t surprising, but Sonic Frontiers made the list despite being a relatively new release.

GamesIndustry.biz has the data for boxed game sales in the UK for the week of Black Friday. FIFA 23 took the top spot, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the Qatar World Cup 2022 is currently happening. After that came Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at, appropriately enough, number two and Pokémon Violet at number three. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe pulled into the fourth spot, and if you’ve been following that game’s trajectory, that shouldn’t be surprising at all. It’s the best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, passing a massive 45 million sold back in May of this year.

God of War Ragnarok was at number five, Pokémon Scarlet was at number six (apparently people are more interested in the Violet version’s exclusives), and then we come to Sonic Frontiers at number seven. The latest Sonic adventure, which experiments with new gameplay ideas, actually made it onto the previous week’s chart at the 10th spot. Sonic Frontiers might not have been out very long, but it did receive a notable discount for Black Friday. That helped bump it up a few ranks.

Rounding out the top 10 are Nintendo Switch Sports, Just Dance 2023, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That last one shouldn’t come as a surprise — New Horizons is actually the best-selling single video game of all time in Japan now. Perhaps the biggest surprise is what didn’t make the list. Splatoon 3 has also been selling like hotcakes, but it failed to make the top 10 during Black Friday week.

