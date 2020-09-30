Spider-Man Miles Morales pre-order bonus suits will be “earnable” through gameplay

Pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will allow players to unlock two additional Spider-Man suits, but these will also be earnable through gameplay, Insomniac Games has revealed.

The news was shared on Twitter, where the developer deemed the pre-order bonus as “earnable” by simply playing the game.

Are the suits exclusive to pre-orders or will they be available earnable in-game? — Raph (@IHadALifeB4Thls) September 29, 2020

At the time being, only one of the extra costumes has been revealed, with it being the T.R.A.C.K. black, red and white suit.

The second costume is only called Spidey Suit Number 2 for now and left in the shadow in the presentation post for the bonus. It is unclear whether this second suit will be revealed closer to launch or left as a surprise for day one users.

Other pre-order bonuses include three extra skill points players will be provided with right away and the Gravity Well gadget.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be released on November 12 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will support cross-saves between the two platforms. This is not a system policy, as we learned just hours ago that other titles such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon won’t work that way.

An Ultimate Launch Edition will come complete with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a remaster of 2018’s PS4 exclusive for PS5, which won’t be available as a standalone product and won’t support PlayStation 4’s version save data.