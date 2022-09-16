The funniest lockers in Splatoon 3 from Twitter and Reddit

Splatoon games have always let you customize your look, but Splatoon 3 also gives you your own locker to decorate. Stickers, posters, and all sorts of objects can be placed inside, and while some players are matching their fits or going for an artsy arrangement, others are taking the opportunity to make jokes. Here’s a list of some of the best, funniest examples for Splatoon 3 lockers we’ve seen.

The funniest lockers in Splatoon 3 — General

Before we start cracking open the lockers, let’s start with one where the joke is on the outside. Reddit user UwU1408 recreate the infamous Loss meme using squid stickers. They didn’t even need to unlock more locker colors to pull this one off.

Part of the humor of opening lockers in Splatoon 3 is the reveal: you never know what you’re going to find on the other side of that metal door. In TheSandKid‘s case, they wound up being held up at gunpoint by a squid.

@alsplat found a knockoff Five Nights at Freddy’s character inside this locker. It also has Terminator vibes. Either way, it’s an odd thing to find inside a locker.

The funniest lockers in Splatoon 3 — The Moai Section

Now we’re entering the main part of our list: the Moai Section. The Easter Island head decoration has become the centerpiece of so many lockers — you’ll see it used as the punchline more than anything else in Splatoon 3. This discovery from @fyrishere shows the rock head’s royal status.

Redditor finalsmash dressed theirs up like an awkward dad on vacation. The camera with goofy eyes is a nice touch that brings the whole gag together.

BrThiccles used similar socks and sandals to dress their head up like a little kid on “his first day of school.” The high-shoulder pose really sells it.

FreakInASheet decided to decorate their Moai head at the end of the day — “a long, hard” one that warrants a few post-work drinks. They might need a bigger locker to cram even more booze inside.

@izogii found one with a really dark sense of humor. This Moai head has turned a gun on itself like the Russian roulette scene out of The Deer Hunter. Violent, but also very creative.

This pick from @SplatoonLocker turns the gun on the player, dressing the head up like a secret agent. The whole Unhinged Splatoon Lockers account is full of silly stuff like this.

Let’s give the head a happy ending now. @_iceangel22_ found this silly yet sweet locker where the Moai man is smooching with a little zapfish plushie.