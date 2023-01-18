Splatoon 3 patch notes buff the Nautilus 47, Aerosprays, and more while fixing out-of-bounds bugs

Nintendo has released version 2.1.0 for Splatoon 3, fixing several bugs and buffing several weapons, including the Nautilus 47 and Aerospray. Players can download the patch right now on their Nintendo Switch.

As part of the patch, the size of the terrain inked by falling spray from the Aerorspray MG and RG increased by 10%. The Jet Squelcher’s blur when firing on land is reduced by 17%, and the size of the terrain inked by falling spray from the Splattershot Nova increase by 19%. The minimum damage from the Big Swig Roller’s horizontal slashes increased from 30.0 to 35.0. The Nautilus 47 firing duration is increased by 15%. Bamboozler 14 Mk I ink consumption is reduced by 17%, while the Sloshing Machine ink consumption is reduced by 10%.

Related: Splatoon 3 Main Weapon tier list – the best weapons in Splatoon 3

Ver. 2.1.0 also increase the Angle Shooter’s damage output and doubles the radius of ink coverage. The Tacticooler’s Quick Respawn and Special Saver will no longer be negated by gear abilities like Respawn Punisher and Haunt, though the effects of both abilities will still occur. The patch also adjusts the Reefslider’s invulnerability timeframe to about 28/60 of a second. The Triple Inkstrike’s radius and damage output increase by 10% and 50%, respectively. The Crab Tank receives a buff that shortens its duration when using the Special Power Up gear ability. The Points required for some weapons, including the multiple versions of the Splattershot, lowered.

The latest Splatoon 3 update also fixes several bugs and glitches plaguing the game, including several out-of-bounds bugs. The update fixed an issue that allowed players to climb up unclimbable walls when using the Squid Surge and Squid Roll at the same time. The patch fixed several bugs with the umbrella, including one where the umbrella sinks into the ground after a player lands with it open. A glitch where shots fired from a moving terrain disappear rather than hitting and getting rebounded has been patched as well.

The update fixes several issues involving the multiplayer and Salmon Run, including a bothersome bug that prevented players from submerging in inked areas. The new version fixed a communication error in Salmon Run and patched a glitch that caused ammo stocked up for the Snipewriter 5H to vanish after depositing a Golden Egg. The full list of patches and change details is on the Nintendo Support website.