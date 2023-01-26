Splatoon 3 will settle the great chocolate debate in the next Splatfest

Nintendo has announced the newest Splatfest coming to Splatoon 3, and it’s a doozy. The next Splatfest theme is about what is everyone’s favorite chocolate — dark, milk, or white chocolate? The chocolate Splatfest will begin on Friday, February 10, at 4 PM PT and will last until Sunday, February 12, at 4 PM PT. Players can choose a side early during Splatoon’s Sneak Peek on February 3. During the Sneak Peek, players can earn conch shells to use in the Shell-Out Machine, which will help their side win.

These Splatfest debates can often get intense as many people will have strong opinions of their favorites. We imagine the chocolate Splatfest may end up being the most divisive because everyone is passionate about chocolate. Everyone loves the sweet treat, but this forthcoming Splatfest will determine what chocolate is the best of the best. Will Splatoon players pick the smooth, creamy richness of milk chocolate, or will they instead choose the chalky and bitter taste of dark chocolate? Or will white chocolate prevail with its buttery and sweet flavor?

Oh! I should also tell you that the Sneak Peek starts at 12am PT on 2/3. That's when you can pick a team and start earning conch shells. You can use those in the Shell-Out Machine, and collecting a bunch also helps your Splatfest team, so collect 'em like I collect recipe books! pic.twitter.com/0Qs6c44VX1 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 26, 2023

Splatfests are fun limited-time events where players can represent a champion of one of three causes and participate in Splatfest Battles. For one of the three chocolates to win in the upcoming Splatfest, their team must win the most matches during the Splatfest’s time frame. The previous Splatfest themes were spicy vs. sweet vs. sour, which ended with sweet taking the top prize. Another Splatfest was between the three Pokémon starter types, grass, fire, and water. Team water-type end up winning that Splatfest.

Splatoon 3 is a wacky, third-person shooter developed and released by Nintendo. It’s one of Nintendo’s newer franchises, having become a hit within the online community, with many enjoying online events like the Splatfest and the Big Run. Nintendo recently released a patch that buffed several weapons, including the Nautilus 47, and fix several out-of-bounds glitches.