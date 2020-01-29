Surprise Fortnite update brings bug fixes, new Save the World content

A surprise patch update for Fortnite was released today by Epic Games, adding some new content and providing bug fixes. Although this isn’t the big v11.50 update that is expected before Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 begins on Feb. 20, it has still brought with it some significant changes. This was a completely unexpected patch, too.



One thing that arrived with this patch is some new football-style skins, according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on Twitter. They also state that there are “several updates for Save the World” in this patch.



ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter Fortnite just got an update! There were several updates for Save the World and also a new emote for Battle Royale + new styles for the football skins! 🔥 In-Game footage in a few minutes. 😀

The account tweeted a video displaying all the new skin styles, and showing off a new emote. The emote is named “Free Mix”, and is Rare. The new styles of skin may be a nod to the 54th Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off this Sunday.



ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter Leaked “Freemix” Emote + New Super Bowl Styles for the Football Skins!! 🔥 https://t.co/hdkUSuskKK

The full patch notes were published on Epic Games’ public Trello Board – which also confirmed that Ziplines have been fixed earlier than anticipated.



Ziplines re-enabled

Fixed unintentionally editing building pieces through floors.

Fixed editing structures when looking straight down.

Fixed no sound on PC.

Fixed Quick Bar inadvertently defaulting to off on all platforms.

Fixed Overtime Challenge “Visit different bus stops” not tracking for all bus stops.

Fixed Star Wars Legacy entries disappearing

Fixed “F” key not enabling proper movement after direction remap.

Fixed Editing quickly causing players to remain in Edit mode.

Fixed Sniper Rifle crosshairs disappearing when players fall into a Hideout.

Fortnite Status on Twitter We’ve resolved the issue a bit earlier than our next update – Ziplines have been re-enabled!

There were also a couple of fixes for Creative Mode.



Fix for Particles and Beacons can no longer be customized/interacted with.

Fix for Some featured Islands are missing in-game description.

However, most of the update is focused on “Save the World”. In fact, Epic Games has released a full “Homebase Status Report” explaining the new features that will be added this week.



One of the new features to hit the Save the World mode this week is the Vacuum Tube Bow. This weapon fires an arrow that ricochets lightening between opponents, and its damage, range, and velocity increase with charge time.





Vacuum Tube Bow via Epic Games

Another new addition to the game which lands this week is “Snuggle Specialist Sarah”, who will hit the event store on Jan. 31 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 1am GMT.



Snuggle Specialist Sarah via Epic Games

Standard Perk: Tail of the Dragon

Dragon Slash leaves behind an energized trail, dealing 18 base Energy Damage per second.

Commander Perk: Tail of the Dragon+

Dragon Slash leaves behind an energized trail, dealing 45 base Energy Damage per second and slowing enemies by 30% for 3 seconds.



You can keep up with updates to the game on Epic Games’ Trello Board. Although this was a unique update in that it was not announced by Epic beforehand, the next update before Season 2 starts will most likely be featured on Epic’s social media.

