The coveted Panther Statue returns to Cayo Perico for a limited time in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist changed GTA Online when it was released. Not only is it one of the most profitable heists in the game but it is also the only heist that can be completed by solo players. During the heist, you are tasked with sneaking into Juan Strickler’s compound on the island of Cayo Perico to steal whatever happens to be inside his vault at the time. Today marks the return of one of the most coveted items to ever appear in the heist: the jewel-encrusted golden Panther Statue. More bonuses have also arrived for a limited time so you better grab them while you can.

This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: https://t.co/roj7qPcMvz pic.twitter.com/dzgb8Yz5km — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 17, 2022

From now until November 21, all prep costs for the Cayo Perico heist are halved and you have a chance to loot the Panther Statue. Normal players can snag this statue once during this week while GTA+ members are guaranteed to be able to get the statue once per week until December 12. Looting the Panther Statue will get you and your partners in crime up to $1.9 million if you are playing the heist on hard difficulty. If that isn’t rewarding enough, you can also get the new Sinsimito Cuban Shirt for completing the heist on any difficulty. If you complete the heist using the Velum approach, you will be rewarded with the Strickler Hat.

Among the normal bonuses for RP and GTA$, during this time you can also get a special login bonus. Logging into the game any time between now and November 21 will get you the Knuckleduster Tee and the Baseball Bat Tee. These items will automatically be added to your wardrobe after logging in and are meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto.