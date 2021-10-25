The first four Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer Operators have been revealed

Call of Duty Vanguard will feature a variety of multiplayer modes, including Zombies. It’s become tradition in recent Call of Duty titles to take play these as specific characters, dubbed Operators. Vanguard is no different, and we’ve just been introduced to its first four Operators.

First up is Arthur Kingsley, who’s actually playable now in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War as digital pre-order bonus. Arthur leads the special force assigned to investigate Projekt Phoenix in Germany. Arthur cares about his soldiers just as much as his mission. As the PlayStation Blog says, “he believes his responsibility is to ensure that everyone comes back alive.” Born in Cameroon and now serving in the British army, Arthur is Vanguard’s main protagonist.

Alongside him is Polina Petrova, first seen in the game’s campaign trailer. She’s a sniper on the Eastern Front, feared by the Germans and revered by the Russians. A nurse before she was a soldier, Polina’s story is one of “loss, displacement, grief, [and] also prejudice.”

She’s not the only sniper Operator in Vanguard: there’s also Daniel, a Japanese American. His background includes the United States’ shameful implementation of Japanese internment camps during WWII. Despite that awful history, Daniel “fights for the nation he believes America could still be one day.” He has some typical ice-cold, calculating sniper vibes, but developer Sledgehammer Games intends to present him as a protector, watching over his fellow soldiers.

Lastly, we have Padmavati, a woman fighting for her Indian homeland. She wants a normal civilian life, “but won’t hesitate to demonstrate courage and leadership on the battlefield when called.” She’s both a caring nurse and a soldier specialized in jungle warfare.

These are just four of the Operators coming to multiplayer. We’ll see plenty more when Call of Duty Vanguard releases on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The new Ricochet anti-cheat system will arrive alongside the shooter.