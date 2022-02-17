The last-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 missed out on an update to Crowd AI mechanics

Who could forget that fateful morning in December when Cyberpunk 2077 launched with bugs, crashes, and other problems? Since then, CD Projekt Red has provided some fixes for Cyberpunk including the much-hyped current-gen update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but those still playing the game on last-gen might be left treading water.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update overhauled graphics and bugs on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, but the truly longest awaited update was to Cyberpunk’s fundamentally broken crowd AI that had everything from pedestrians getting stuck in their walk animations, to cars not stopping during traffic pile-ups, to nonresponsive civilians when bullets start flying, and much more.

Specifically, Cyberpunk 2077 players on new consoles can expect pedestrians to either run or shoot if they’re nearby when a fire-fight starts, and NPCs in cars more dynamically respond to the environment rather than just plowing through whatever’s in their way. But for those out there stuck playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One might not quite be the same as their counterparts on new platforms.

CD Projekt Red global PR director Radek Grabowksi claimed in a statement to IGN that the decision to omit AI fixes to Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen was due to the “technical complexity” of the game’s systems requiring more from the hardware and memory than the PS4 or Xbox One can provide. While update 1.5 fixed bugs and tweaked graphics on last-gen, the update still left the citizens of Night City clueless as rocks, and players will just have to deal with it.