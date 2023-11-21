The Witcher 3 Makes It’s Way To Destiny 2 in Season of The Wish

The Witcher 3 has been rather dormant for the past few years, thanks to CD Projekt Red’s other IP taking center stage. Bungie, on the other hand, has decided to bring the unique style of the silver-haired Geralt of Rivia to Destiny 2 for their upcoming update, the Season of the Wish.

The crossovers for Destiny 2 haven’t been the most prominent part of the game over the years, due to a huge amount of turnover both in the game and out. With everything starting to settle, thanks to Bungie’s acquisition via Sony, it seems things are looking up in terms of big-time crossovers with popular IPs. The first of which, The Witcher 3, is looking to grace the galaxy with its high fantasy aesthetic and fancy armor. This will be an interesting look into the blend of high fantasy and sci-fi genres.

Wishes Do Come True For Witcher 3 Fans

Today, on Twitter/X, Bungie took to the popular social media site to announce the arrival of Geralt of Rivia-inspired armor for their next upcoming patch, Season of the Wish, on November 28, 2023. For players who enjoy the look of the Witcher games, this will be a welcome addition to a game with tons of options for both gear and weapons. The community feedback is already positive, with many users hoping that the armor is obtainable in-game without any extra payments. Although this hasn’t been confirmed, there’s hope that each set will be available around a new Witcher-themed raid or dungeon.

Greetings, White Wolf.



Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, arriving with Season of the Wish on November 28. pic.twitter.com/TC3vLbW9s6 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2023 via X

This is the first bit of positive news from Bungie in a while. With the addition of these The Witcher-inspired armor sets, Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish looks increasingly promising. This may need to be the case, as the status of the next expansion, The Final Shape, is still up in the air after the announcement of the game’s postponement. Now, all there’s left is more news on how this armor will be obtainable and how long it will be up for grabs. Many are hoping for more high-profile collaborations from Bungie in the future, particularly with their sister developers (Insomniac and Naughty Dog) under the Sony umbrella.