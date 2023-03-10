World of Warcraft: Dragonflight free trial also comes with a host of free bugs

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been having a fantastic week filled with new hype because of the next content preview drop. Patch 10.1 Embers of Neltharion looks to bring a lot of great changes to the game. Blizzard is attempting to capitalize on this popularity by giving reluctant players free access to the current expansion for the weekend, and even an included boost to level 60 for those who currently don’t have a character capable of jumping straight to the Dragon Isles continent. What fans didn’t anticipate, however, are a large number of bugs and hurdles causing headaches as they attempt to access the Dragonflight free trial weekend.

Players are reporting a mountain of issues, including not being able to start the required quest to advance to the Dragon Isles. Others are getting locked out of their characters prematurely, and one player even managed to lose access to the trial by utilizing a level 50 character boost. Some adventurers of the Dragon Isles are logging out on the continent only to find themselves back in the Westfall zone when they log back on and their accounts no longer saying they have access to the trial.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight free trial weekend is supposed to allow players with inactive accounts to play through any of the content offered in the expansion. While their character will be unable to level up, any experience earned in the trial will be granted upon purchasing Dragonflight. One player discovered the hard way that this experience lock will not trigger on content outside of the Dragon Isles, causing them to level up and get their character locked.

The official WoW forums are full of would-be returning players asking Blizzard why they can’t access the content. With such a short window to test the game, these issues are in dire need of being addressed soon.