Watch out, Muggles: Hogwarts Legacy copies are out early, so protect yourself from leaks

Hogwarts Legacy has reportedly started being acquired out in the wild. With that in mind, it is best for anyone excited to try the game next week to take precautions to protect themselves from leaks.

Unfortunately, this kind of thing is happening more often with highly anticipated video games. People find a way to get their hands on the game early and take to social media to spoil aspects of the game other people haven’t had a chance to play yet. The best way to avoid this is to go on your social media and mute any references to Hogwarts Legacy — and probably “Harry Potter” — to be safe.

To officially play the game early, people need to pre-order the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, which only gives 72-hour early access on February 7. The fact that people are starting to play at the very end of January means they had some access to the game that wasn’t meant to happen.

While this is the first we have heard of people playing Hogwarts Legacy too early, there have been leaks before. An art book leak weeks ago gave an impression of how long it should take to beat the game, and the achievements and trophies have been posted early, leaving more potential for people to look into what happens early.

This news is rough enough for anyone looking to play Hogwarts Legacy on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but even worse for those waiting for the game on Nintendo Switch and last-generation consoles. The latter have until April, while Switch players aren’t getting it until this summer. We highly recommend doing all you can to avoid spoilers, if you care.