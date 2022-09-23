Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed pre-order guide – Release date, platforms, and special edition

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is an upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer game that features everyone’s favorite ghost-capturing squad from New York. The title will release in two editions — Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. You can pre-order either editions in digital formats or at your favorite retailers. The game will launch around Halloween, making it the perfect title to play with friends during the spooky season.

Related: Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Answered

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Overview

Image via IllFonic

Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed is a four-versus-one multiplayer game where you can either be part of a group of four ghostbusters or the solo ghost trying to escape from the ghostbusters. You can explore iconography from the Ghostbuster movies, like the iconic Firehouse where the ghostbusters resided. The story mode for Spirits Unleashed will feature some of the main characters from the films, like Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. The game will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Game Store on October 18.

All Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed pre-order editions

Standard edition

Image via IllFonic

Standard Edition of the title comes with the base game. Pre-ordering the game doesn’t give you exclusive content, but it does give you advanced access to certain things in the game. Pre-ordering gives you early access to Slimer as a playable ghost, a custom particle thrower and Proton Pack, and unique clothing colorways. If you don’t pre-order the game or get an early copy, you can unlock the early access content through normal gameplay. The Standard Edition of the game will only cost $39.99, making it cheaper than the average game.

Collector’s Edition

Image via IllFonic

The Collector’s Edition comes with the base game, as well as the pre-order advance access content and exclusive physical content. A replica case of Tobin’s Spirit Guide, an exclusive poster, stickers, and a display stand come with the Collector’s Edition of Spirits Unleashed. The edition also includes advance access to the Basher Ghost, a rare Ectoplast Skin, Ghostbusters RTV Kit Ghost Trap, and a special PKE Meter. The Collector’s Edition will cost $69.99.