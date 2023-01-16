10 Best Fishing Games

Fishing in real life isn’t for everyone. For one, maybe you don’t live by a river or some other body of water. Maybe you feel bad seeing a hook caught in a little fish’s mouth. The fish was just trying to get something to eat. But then again, people need to eat, too.

For others, fishing is a relaxing hobby, a way to connect with nature, and an excuse to get out of the house. For some, it’s their career. This list isn’t about fishing, though. This list is about fishing video games. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up the 10 best games you can get to live out your fishing fantasy.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Available On: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC

Image via Dovetail Games

Do you consider yourself a pro angler? The Bassmaster Fishing Pro Tour gives players the perfect opportunity to put their skills to the test. Compete against other players worldwide in eight realistic venues and work your way up the leaderboards. This game will immerse you in an exciting fishing experience with a variety of fish species and equipment. It features stunning graphics powered by Unreal Engine. Throughout this journey, you’ll manage sponsorships, fine-tune equipment setups, and customize your avatar’s appearance to make the most of your tournament impact.

Cat Goes Fishing

Available On: PC and Android

Image via Cat5Games

If you need a break from in-depth, realistically portrayed fishing simulation, maybe check out Cats Gone Fishing. Cats love fish, too, you know. For a goofy little game, it has a good amount of depth, with progression systems that can get your cat from fly fishing to searching the sea with sophisticated technology.

Fishing: Barents Sea

Available On: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Image via Misc Games

If you’ve ever watched Deadliest Catch and wanted to try your hand at it without actually, you know, risking death, then get your ticket for Fishing: Barents Sea. In this sterling single-player experience, you start out small with a tiny boat but can work your way through the ranks until you own a trawler. Just remember that in this world, fish means money, so you better be on your game. It’s a beautiful game and maybe just a tad more exciting than some of the others on this list.

Fishing: North Atlantic

Available On: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC

Image via Misc Games

Are you prepared to dive deeper into the depths of Nova Scotia? Fishing: North Atlantic provides an immersive commercial fishing experience, allowing players to put on their captain’s hat and participate in a realistic simulation with over a dozen detailed ships. Enjoy trying out new deep-sea exploration methods while immersing yourself in truly atmospheric gameplay based on real-world maps, boats, and fish species from this region. While some simulation elements are far more enjoyable than others, there are plenty of activities to keep players occupied for hours.

Fishing Planet

Available On: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Image via Fishing Planet LLC

Another simulator, Fishing Planet has a lot in common with Fishing Sim World—but it’s free. There are microtransactions you can “invest” in, but the game is just fine without them and feels pretty authentic with tons of pretty waterways and even more fish. The developers even claim that it can help your fishing game in real life. While we can’t guarantee that (can they?), we can say it’s pretty fun.

Ice Lakes

Available On: PC, Android, and iOS

Image via Iceflake Studios

It might not be the most realistic depiction of fishing, but Ice Lakes is one of the coolest. Get it? Anyway, this is a surprisingly great game, even for those new to the fishing world’s depths. There are single-player and multiplayer modes, and you’ve got tons of flexibility to customize your avatar and explore this delightfully frigid open world at your own pace.

Moonglow Bay

Available On: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC

Image via Bunnyhug

Are you willing to venture into the unknown? Explore the mysterious depths of Moonglow Bay and discover 151 aquatic species by attempting various fishing techniques such as net-casting, trapping, lining, and ice fishing. If your luck holds out throughout this exciting journey, why not prepare a feast with your catch or display it in a nearby aquarium?

Sea of Thieves

Available On: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Image via Rare Ltd

Sea of Thieves allows you to explore a world filled with uncharted islands, secluded coves, and fish to catch, all while earning your place in pirate legend. You get to hunt for lost loot, build your reputation with The Trading Companies, and battle exotic sea creatures like Phantoms, Ocean Crawlers, Megalodons, and even the Kraken. Create maps to find hidden treasure or complete countless optional quests while fishing for ten different species of aquatic life to sell at The Hunter’s Call. Cook each catch on the stove to demonstrate your culinary skills; the market value will be determined by how well it is prepared.

The Catch: Carp & Coarse

Available On: Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC

Image via Dovetail Games

Embark on a thrilling angling adventure as you track down some of the most elusive and renowned fish around the globe. With an impressive selection of 35 species to pursue, hone your skills and tactics in order to acquire every single mighty Boss Fish situated throughout different settings. Equip yourself with realistically designed tools while enjoying surprisingly good graphics despite its modest budget—it’s time to prove who is head honcho under water once again.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Available On: PC and PS4

Image via Bit Golem

Ultimate Fishing Simulator is pretty aptly named. It’s beautiful and mixes the calmness of everyday fishing with actual action. If you want all the best, most beautiful fishing simulators available, you’re going to add this game to your library.