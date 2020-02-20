A Deadpool skin is coming to Fortnite

Everyone’s favorite fourth-wall-breaking murder man is making his way to Fortnite. The Battle Pass reveal trailer shows Deadpool swimming in a big pile of V-Bucks, implying that Wade Wilson himself will be unlocked through the Battle Pass.

Eagle-eyed viewers will also have gotten a peek at Deadpool during the other trailer that Epic released today. When Peely is going from normal banana-man mode to super spy mode, you can see Deadpool holding his suit while the bookcase spins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 begins today, and update v12.00 is available to download now. The game will be going through some downtime before coming back online later today when all the new fun will begin.

The last few days have been a constant string of teasers from Epic, giving us hints about gold, The Agency, and cats. It would seem that those cats are a new skin called Meowscles, a disturbingly buff looking cat character, and the Agency is headed up a man named Midas who has golden hands. The Seasons will appear to center around two groups called Ghost and Shadow and will feature limited-time objectives that Epic say “will change the world, forever.” As such, we expect to see some pretty significant maps changes coming our way throughout the season.

When exactly Deadpool will become available, we do not currently know, but we will be keeping a close eye on Epic for more information.