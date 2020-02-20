Epic release two new trailers to hype you up for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

The update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available to download, and Epic has released two new trailers to get us all nicely hyped while we wait for Season 2 to launch properly.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 | Top Secret Launch Trailer Suit up, it’s time to infiltrate, extract information and take back the Island. Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortnite/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FortniteGame Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortniteGame/ Learn More: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/

The first trailer shows off the Agency secret base, and the various Agents as they are out in the field and being activated. Peely is looking decidedly dapper in a tuxedo, a nice homage to classic spy movies. We can also get a quick look at the new Deadpool skin that is making its way to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 | Battle Pass Gameplay Trailer More Choices. New Bonuses. 1,500 V-Bucks Back. Get the Chapter 2 – Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock the Hideout and earn over 100 new rewards including Outfits with bonus styles, Emotes, Wraps and more! Still only 950 V-Bucks. Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode.

The Battle Pass trailer gives us a look at the news skins that will be available. Meowscles is mildly terrifying cat head on a buff body, while the heavily hinted at Midas is apparently “a mastermind with the golden touch”. During the season, you will be able to earn variant skins for all the Agents, themed around either Ghost or Shadow. The trailer tells us to choose our variants wisely, implying some kind of consequence for the choices we make.

As always, the Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks, with a 2800 V-Bucks bundle available that will instantly open the first 25 tiers.

During the season there will also be limited-time operations that will “change the fate of the island, forever”. It is all extremely exciting right now, as the longest season in Fortnite history is coming to a close and we have new and interesting things in store for us.