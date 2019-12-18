How To Search A Holiday Stocking In The Winterfest Cabin In Fortnite

Winterfest has arrived in Fortnite! There will be a new challenge each day for 14 days. Up first is searching a holiday stocking in the Winterfest Cabin.

The challenge is very easy to do. First, you need to access the Winterfest Cabin. To do so, you click the new snowflake icon beside the Play button at the top left of the screen. After that, click on the "Visit Lodge" button in the bottom right corner.

The click will whisk you away to the Winterfest Cabin. Now, you will notice a Holiday Stocking is hanging over the fireplace. Interact with it to search it, and you will have finished up the first challenge. This should give you another challenge to complete. These are designed to be simple and are just easy ways to give you free loot. We don't know if the prize will be the same for everyone, but we got the "Well Wrapped" weapons wrap. The Holiday Stocking will refill each day, so be sure to check it often.

There will be thirteen more challenges coming our way this Winterfest, which means a whole lot of easy to get loot. If you want to visit the Winterfest Cabin in the game, then you can, although it isn't quite as nice looking as it is from the menu. The location is marked on the map above, but you can find it just to the south of Frenzy Farms, across the river.

There are some exciting things in the area, such as Sneaky Snowmen, and while the cabin itself isn't quite as lovely as the menu version, there are plenty of chests and ammo crates in there to keep you entertained. It is best to be careful, as this area is pretty busy right now, so you will more than likely have to fight your way in or out if you want to see it.

