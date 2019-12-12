With update 11.30 for Fortnite now available for download, data miners have been hard at work sifting through the files to see what they can discover. iFireMonkey has found some exciting information in the form of the upcoming 14 Days of Fortnite Christmas Winterfest 2019 Challenges.

14 Days of Fortnite is an event that Epic runs each Christmas, giving players some fun and playful challenges that they can complete to earn some free loot. Thanks to iFireMonkey, we have a good idea about what is coming our way this year. Remember, these came from incomplete files.

. A different Challenge will become available each day. Expect useful guides to help you get them finished as quickly as possible. Finishing these Challenges will earn you all kinds of cosmetics, including a Wrap, Music Pack, Sprays, a Glider, and Back Bling. We will update this list when they officially release it.

