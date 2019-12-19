What Fortnite Weapons Will Be Unvaulted for Winterfest?

Epic Games announced that a variety of iconic Fortnite weapons and items would be returning temporarily as part of the holiday celebrations. The in-game Winterfest event was released on December 18, which brought players a sleuth of new content that included challenges, presents, new skins, and more. Thanks to data miner Hypex, we now also know what weapons will be unvaulted for each of the 21 days.

IF the Heavy Sniper gets unvaulted today, then this is the rest of the list in order.. (if not then i'll delete this tweet) pic.twitter.com/WFyiAmSDWF — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 18, 2019

While the list was data-mined, several aspects of the leaked information have been confirmed in recent updates. The Winterfest event was supposed to release on December 17, which coincides with the fact that the first weapon on the list was not released. The Double Barrel Shotgun, the second weapon to allegedly return, was the first to be unvaulted instead.

Heavy Sniper Rifle - 12/17

Double Barrel Shotgun - 12/18

Drum Gun - 12/19

Flint Knock Pistol - 12/20

Stink Bomb - 12/21

Infantry Rifle - 12/22

Dual Pistols - 12/23

Tactical Submachine Gun - 12/24

Shockwave Grenade - 12/25

Drum Shotgun - 12/26

Boom Bow - 12/27

Hand Cannon - 12/28

Suppressed Submachine Gun - 12/29

Heavy Sniper Rifle - 12/30

Boogie Bomb - 12/31

Flint Knock Pistol - 1/1

Drum Gun - 1/2

Infantry Rifle - 1/3

Hand Cannon - 1/4

Tactical Submachine Gun - 1/5

Boom Bow - 1/6

A weapon is vaulted or removed from the game when it becomes useless, out of date, or broken. The first weapon to be brought back was the Double Barrel Shotgun, which is a perfect example. Players enjoyed it if they had it, but hated it if the shotgun was used against them. It was overpowered at close range due to its speed and firepower. The weapon first went through a nerf and then was entirely removed in Season 7.

Several of the Fortnite items on the list also repeat themselves like the Drum Gun, Hand Cannon, and Boom Bow - weapons that have been requested by players who miss them, despite disliking them before.

