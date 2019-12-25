Where to Open Frozen Loot in Fortnite

Winterfest continues in Fortnite with another daily challenge. Once you head to the Winterfest Cabin in the menus, open your daily present and search your Holiday Stocking, you will need to open some Frozen Loot. Frozen Loot is a giant block of ice, with one loot item trapped in it, and it can be found in various places on the map. The best place to go to find it, however, is the Shiver Inn.

The Shiver Inn is a new Landmark in the game, added for the Winterfest event. It is marked on the map above and can be found in the south-east of Lazy Lake. The Shiver Inn is a large lodge built out of ice, and it has numerous pieces of Frozen Loot both inside and outside the building.

When you see one, start smashing it with your harvesting tool. These have very large health bars, however, so it might take you a while to get through it. Make sure you are hitting those weak spots to speed up the process. There will also be a lot of noise, and the area might be busy, so keep an eye open for other players.

Once you have the block fully smashed, the loot will drop, finishing the challenge. Thankfully, you only need to break open one piece of Frozen Loot, and then you are done. If you have been a little busy, and still have previous Winterfest challenges to complete, be sure to check out our Winterfest challenge guide hub, which will help you achieve them all in no time.

