Where to Search Ice Boxes in Fortnite

The map is covered in snow, blizzards keep happening, and Winterfest continues. This is just how it is in Fortnite. As part of the many challenges in Winterfest, you will need to find and search two Ice Boxes. Doing so will get you more of the great free loot that has been given out as part of Winterfest. So far, the loot has included skins, wraps, Back Bling, Gliders, and music. So who knows what the reward for this challenge will be. Well, we do, and it will be the Snowflake Banner.

On the map above, you will see the locations of several Ice Boxes. All you need to do is get to them and search them. They can contain weapons, items, and even lumps of coal. You only need to search two of them, which is pretty easy to do in a single match if you plan accordingly.

Dropping in at Holly Hedges is the best place if you want to wrap them both up in the same match. Just hit the one to the west of Holly Hedges, then hurry on over to the Weeping Woods, or down towards Slurpy Swamp, and grab the other one.

That's it for this challenge, search two Ice Boxes, and you are done. If you can't get it done today, don't worry, you have until Jan. 7 to wrap up any of the Winterfest Challenges that you still need to do. There are more challenges on the way, so be sure to check back for more helpful guides.

