How to Get the Woolly Mammoth Warrior Skin in Fortnite

A new skin is causing a commotion in Fortnite, and people want to know how to get it. The Woolly Mammoth, or Woolly Warrior skin, has been spotted in the wild, but luckily we know how people acquired it.

It's part of the Winterfest event, and you won't even need to finish any challenges to get your hands on it. First, go to the Winterfest Lodge, click on the snowflake icon beside the Play tab, then click on the Visit Lodge button in the bottom right of the screen.

On the left of the screen, there's a pile of presents. The skin is in the large green present, and you can only open this box when you have all the other boxes on that side opened. If you already grabbed some of the presents on the right, then you need to wait a day for each present cooldown to give you time to work through the boxes on the left.

And that's it. Once you open up every box on the left, you can open that final green present and get your hands on the Woolly Mammoth skin.

If you need some help with any of the Winterfest Challenges, we have a useful guide hub to help you out. The more complex or location-based challenges all have guides, so click on the relevant links.

You have until Jan. 7 to finish all the challenges, so you have plenty of time to get through them all. And remember, the various items and enemies from the Star Wars event are still in the game, so be careful to not stumble across some Fire Order Stormtroopers while playing.

