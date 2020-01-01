Where to Light a Frozen Firework Found on Beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Dock in Fortnite

Winterfest has become a New Year celebration, as today's challenge is to light a frozen firework on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Docks in Fortnite. First up, you need to visit the Winterfest Cabin and open your Holiday Stocking. If it bugs a little, finish any other challenge, then load back in, and it should be working.

To light Frozen Fireworks, you will need to visit beaches at Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Docks. You can find all the locations marked on the map above.

Sweaty Sands

Search the beach to the west of the pier.

Craggy Cliffs

Search the beach near the mouth of the river.

Dirty Docks

Search the beach to the north of Dirty Docks.

The exact spawn locations don't seem to be consistent, and it is possible to arrive at the beach too later, and other players have swiped all the fireworks. When you find one, interact with it to light it, then interact with it again to launch it. You only need to get one of them, so this shouldn't take you long if you head for the right areas at the very start of the round.

Once you have finished the challenge, and the round ends, you will get the New Year 2020 Glider, a nice new addition to your ever-growing pile of loot.

If you need help with any other Winterfest Challenges, we have a full list of the challenges, and how to complete them. You have until Jan. 7 to get them all wrapped, as this is when Winterfest ends.

