How to Find and Beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO

Giovanni in Pokémon GO is the leader pulling all of the strings behind Team GO Rocket. You can only fight Giovanni once a month, so you have plenty of time to go after him when you feel you're ready to face him. Here's what you need to know about finding and beating him.

How to Find Giovanni in Pokémon GO

To work on your journey to encounter him, you'll need to progress through the Special Research event called A Troubling Situation and then Looming in the Shadows. Progressing through these two takes you against several Team GO Rocket Grunts and three different Team GO Rocket leaders. The fourth step of Looming in the Shadows asks you to defeat the three leaders once named Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

After you beat them, you'll receive a Super Rocket Radar, similar to the Rocket Radar you used to locate the Team GO Rocket leaders. To use the device, you need to go into your bag to equip it. You'll need to use it to locate Giovanni. However, a handful of Rocket Grunts have disguised themselves as fake Giovannis. You need to visit PokéStops to find out which one is the real Giovanni.

Fighting Giovanni in Pokémon GO

If you were having trouble with Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, you might find yourself in over your head with Giovanni. He's a tough individual, and you'll need to defeat his Pokémon if you want to encounter the rare Shadow Pokémon he captured.

Giovanni's first Pokémon remains the same every month. However, his second and third options consistently change with each month. If you fight him in December, he doesn't have the same rotation of Pokémon as he will in January.

The first Pokémon you'll have to face off against is Giovanni's Persian. It's a Normal-type Pokémon, so you'll need to use a Fighting-type Pokémon to counter it during the first phase of the encounter.

The next Pokémon choice for Giovanni can be any of these three options:

Cloyster is a Water and Ice-type

Kangaskhan is a Normal-type

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type

All three of these choices vary in typing, making your choice of Pokémon a little more complicated. Cloyster is weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-types, Kangaskhan is weak to Fighting-types, and Garchomp is weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-types. Garchomp is the most difficult of the three.

You might be able to get away using your Fighting-type from the first round to take down Kangaskhan and Cloyster, but it's a stretch if they can survive both bouts. Your second Pokémon might depend further on the third Pokémon Giovanni uses, which rotates every month.

The final option Giovanni throws at you is a rotating Legendary Pokémon, and for January, it's Moltres. Moltres is a Fire and Flying-type, making them weak to Electric, Rock, and Water-type Pokémon. You may want to rely on using a Rock-type for your second to Garchomp and Kangaskhan, but it does expose them to potentially being stomped by Cloyster.

The general strategy to handle Giovanni is taking your time and relying on defensive Pokémon. Yes, you want to take down his roster quickly, but relying on straight damage won't win the day. It's a battle of attrition. You need Pokémon capable of withstanding a substantial amount of damage and dealing enough back to put a dent in Giovanni's options.

We'll be updating this piece every month to learn Giovanni's new rotation of Pokémon and what you need to use to defeat them.

