Does Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have Multiplayer or Coop?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is going to take you through the world of the Dragon Ball Z anime. You'll play as notable characters like Vegeta, Piccolo, Adult Gohan, and of course the main character, Goku. With Kakarot being a massive Action-RPG, do you have the ability to play it with a friend or even fight one online?

At this time, we have no confirmed word or any sign of Kakarot having any online aspects. The world is a massive, semi-open area where players can explore these large environments. It's not entirely open-world where you go around everywhere as much as you want. You need to progress through the story at a decent rate to gain access to additional locations.

If you go view the Kakarot store page on Steam, you'll see there are no tags or notches for a multiplayer, coop, or splitscreen gameplay. The game will only have a singleplayer experience available when it launches. Given the initial approach, it's unlikely the developers are planning to create an online experience later down the line. Due to the RPG elements, they may want to keep it a closed experience for you to freely enjoy it without thinking about battling other players or competing in online tournaments.

While Kakarot does not feature a multiplayer, coop, or splitscreen experience, you can always try out the other Dragon Ball Z titles with these features. The most notable ones are Dragon Ball FighterZ and the Xenoverse series.

You'll have plenty of things to do in the game because it could take you anywhere from 35 to 45 hours to complete it, and that's the main story. If you were to go through the game, checking off the side quests and working through the achievements, you could find yourself taking even more time in the game. If you're thinking of picking up the game for the PC, make sure to check Kakarot's system requirements to see if you meet them. You can also pre-order the title and receive bonsues before it releases on Jan. 16 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

