Where to Search the Hidden Gnome Found in Between Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Buck in Fortnite

For Fortnite's Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, search the hidden gnome found in between Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Buck. The gnome will only appear in your game when you have completed the previous missions; you cannot jump ahead and get this until the others are done.

It has been a while since we had a good oldfashioned "search between" challenge in Fortnite, and it's nice to have an old classic return. If you don't want to spend forever running around trying to find the right location to find the gnome, then have no fear, we have you covered.

To find the gnome, you must first make your way to the Logjam Woodworks. It is located to the southeast of Holly Hedges, and the southwest of Weeping Wood. The area itself is a strange piece of swampland, so it's hard to miss when you get there.

You need to imagine the three locations make a triangle, and search within that triangle for the gnome. Fortunately, we know exactly where it is, and have marked the location on the map above.

Near the red arrow shown above, you will find a stone and a tree, and the gnome can be found right beside the tree. Remember, it won't appear until the challenge is active, so be sure to get through the previous challenges in the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, or it won't be there in your game.

All you need to do is run-up to the gnome and search it, and then this challenge will be complete.

