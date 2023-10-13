Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams: How To Get Them & What They Do
It is the beginning of the Spooktacular Season in Destiny 2, and Bungie has a bunch of goodies in store for players once Festival of The Lost is released.
More loot is in store for Destiny 2 players this season, with a new event, The Festival of The Lost, coming to a galaxy near you with goodies in hand. As the purveyor of rare goods we know you guys are, this is sure to be a busy season, as Bungie has released a host of possible rewards that players can earn.
With the spooky Halloween season in full swing, Bungie is showing off its Eerie Engrams and how you can get them in Destiny 2. It’s a long list, so be ready to have your time consumed as you complete the prerequisite challenges in an effort to grab enough of the rewards in time before the event ends.
What You Can Earn During The Festival of The Lost Event
As always, there’s armor and weapons to be earned for those who wish to participate in the Festival of The Lost Event. In order to get the Eerie Engrams you need for the rewards, you must speak to Eva at the Tower, who’ll help you acquire Exotic armor with four focusing categories in addition to the Legendary Weapons Eerie Engram which are:
- Weapons Eerie Engram
- Festival weapons for a higher candy cost.
- Exotic Arms Eerie Engram
- Exotic Legs Eerie Engram
- Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram
- Exotic Chest Eerie Engram
These are the costs for each reward you can earn:
- Randomized FOTL Weapon
- 1 Eerie Engram cost
- 500 Candy cost
- Specific FOTL Weapon
- 1 Eerie Engram cost
- 1000 Candy cost
- Exotic Arms
- 1 Eerie Engram Cost
- 2500 Candy cost
- Exotic Legs
- 1 Eerie Engram Cost
- 2500 Candy Cost
- Exotic Helmet
- 1 Eerie Engram Cost
- 2500 Candy cost
- Exotic Chest
- 1 Eerie Engram cost
- 2500 Candy cost
Here’s the list of rewards that you can earn for each class:
Hunter Rewards For Festival of The Lost
Exotic Arms Eerie Engram
- Forsaken’s Khepri’s Sting
- Forsaken’s Liar’s Handshake
- Beyond Light’s Athrys’s Embrace
- The Witch Queen’s Renewal Grasps
- The Witch Queen’s Caliban’s Hand
- Aeon Swift
- Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves
- Sealed Ahamkara Grasps
- Shinobu’s Vow
- Young Ahamkara’s Spine
- Forsaken’s Shards of Galanor
- Forsaken’s Oathkeeper
Exotic Legs Eerie Engram
- Shadowkeep’s The Bombardiers
- Beyond Light’s Star-Eater Scales
- Beyond Light’s Radiant Dance Machines
- Fr0st-EE5
- Gemini Jester
- Lucky Pants
- Orpheaus Rig
- St0mp-EE5
Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram
- Graviton Forfeit
- Knucklehead Radar
- Wormhusk Crown
- Celestial Nighthawk
- Foetracer
- Shadowkeep’s Assassin’s Cowl
- Beyond Light’s Mask of Bakris
- The Witch Queen’s Blight Ranger
Exotic Chest Eerie Engram
- Shadowkeep’s Raiju’s Harness
- Beyond Light’s Omnioculus
- The Witch Queen’s Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk
- The Dragon’s Shadow
- Forsaken’s The Sixth Coyote
- Forsaken’s Gwisin Vest
- Lucky Raspberry
- Ophidia Spathe
- Raiden Flux
Titan Rewards For Festival of The Lost
Exotic Arms Eerie Engram
- Shadowkeep’s Citan’s Rampart
- Beyond Light’s Icefall Mantle
- Beyond Light’s No Backup Plans
- The Witch Queen’s Second Chance
- ACD/0 Feedback Fence
- Aeon Safe
- Ashen Wake
- Doom Fang Pauldron
- Synthocepts
- Wormgod Caress
- Forsaken’s Ursa Furiosa
- Forsaken’s Stronghold
Exotic Legs Eerie Engram
- Forsaken’s Peregrine Greaves
- Shadowkeep’s Phoenix Cradle
- Beyond Light’s The Path of Burning Steps
- Dunemarchers
- Lion Rampant
- Mk .44 Stand Asides
- Peacekeepers
- Forsaken’s Antaeus Wards
Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram
- Helm of Saint-14
- Khepri’s Horn
- Mask of the Quiet One
- Forsaken’s One-Eyed Mask
- Beyond Light’s Precious Scars
- The Witch Queen’s Loreley Splendor
- An Insurmountable Skullfort
- Eternal Warrior
Exotic Chest Eerie Engram
- Forsaken’s Heart of Inmost Light
- Shadowkeep’s Severance Enclosure
- Beyond Light’s Cuirass of the Falling Star
- The Witch Queen’s Hoarfrost-Z
- Actium War Rig
- Armamentarium
- Crest of Alpha Lupi
- Hallowfire Heart
Warlock Rewards For Festival of The Lost
Exotic Arms Eerie Engram
- Forsaken’s Getaway Artist
- Beyond Light’s Necrotic Grip
- Beyond Light’s Nothing Manacles
- The Witch Queen’s Osmiomancy Gloves
- Karnstein Armlets
- Sunbracers
- Ophidian Aspect
- Winter’s Guile
- Forsaken’s Contraverse Hold
- The Witch Queen’s Aeon Soul
- Claws of Ahamkara
Exotic Legs Eerie Engram
- Lunafaction Boots
- Transversive Steps
- Forsaken’s Geomag Stabilizers
- Shadowkeep’s Promethium Spur
- Beyond Light’s Boots of the Assembler
- The Witch Queen’s Secant Filaments
- The Witch Queen’s Rain of Fire
Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram
- The Stag
- Verity’s Brow
- Forsaken’s Astrocyte Verse
- Apotheosis Veil
- Crown of Tempests
- Eye of Another World
- Nezarec’s Sin – Warlock
- Skull of Dire Ahamkara
- Shadowkeep’s Felwinter’s Helm
- Beyond Light’s Dawn Chorus
- The Witch Queen’s Fallen Sunstar
Exotic Chest Eerie Engram
- Forsaken’s Phoenix Protocol
- Shadowkeep’s Stormdancer’s Brace
- Beyond Light’s Mantle of Battle Harmony
- Sanguine Alchemy
- Starfire Protocol
- Vesper of Radius
- Wings of Sacred Dawn
- Forsaken’s Chromatic Fire