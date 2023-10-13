Destiny 2 Eerie Engrams: How To Get Them & What They Do

More loot is in store for Destiny 2 players this season, with a new event, The Festival of The Lost, coming to a galaxy near you with goodies in hand. As the purveyor of rare goods we know you guys are, this is sure to be a busy season, as Bungie has released a host of possible rewards that players can earn.

With the spooky Halloween season in full swing, Bungie is showing off its Eerie Engrams and how you can get them in Destiny 2. It’s a long list, so be ready to have your time consumed as you complete the prerequisite challenges in an effort to grab enough of the rewards in time before the event ends.

What You Can Earn During The Festival of The Lost Event

Image via Bungie

As always, there’s armor and weapons to be earned for those who wish to participate in the Festival of The Lost Event. In order to get the Eerie Engrams you need for the rewards, you must speak to Eva at the Tower, who’ll help you acquire Exotic armor with four focusing categories in addition to the Legendary Weapons Eerie Engram which are:

Weapons Eerie Engram Festival weapons for a higher candy cost.

Exotic Arms Eerie Engram

Exotic Legs Eerie Engram

Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram

Exotic Chest Eerie Engram

These are the costs for each reward you can earn:

Randomized FOTL Weapon 1 Eerie Engram cost

500 Candy cost Specific FOTL Weapon

1 Eerie Engram cost 1000 Candy cost

Exotic Arms 1 Eerie Engram Cost 2500 Candy cost

Exotic Legs 1 Eerie Engram Cost 2500 Candy Cost

Exotic Helmet 1 Eerie Engram Cost 2500 Candy cost

Exotic Chest 1 Eerie Engram cost 2500 Candy cost



Here’s the list of rewards that you can earn for each class:

Hunter Rewards For Festival of The Lost

Exotic Arms Eerie Engram

Forsaken’s Khepri’s Sting

Forsaken’s Liar’s Handshake

Beyond Light’s Athrys’s Embrace

The Witch Queen’s Renewal Grasps

The Witch Queen’s Caliban’s Hand

Aeon Swift

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps

Shinobu’s Vow

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Forsaken’s Shards of Galanor

Forsaken’s Oathkeeper

Exotic Legs Eerie Engram

Shadowkeep’s The Bombardiers

Beyond Light’s Star-Eater Scales

Beyond Light’s Radiant Dance Machines

Fr0st-EE5

Gemini Jester

Lucky Pants

Orpheaus Rig

St0mp-EE5

Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram

Graviton Forfeit

Knucklehead Radar

Wormhusk Crown

Celestial Nighthawk

Foetracer

Shadowkeep’s Assassin’s Cowl

Beyond Light’s Mask of Bakris

The Witch Queen’s Blight Ranger

Exotic Chest Eerie Engram

Shadowkeep’s Raiju’s Harness

Beyond Light’s Omnioculus

The Witch Queen’s Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk

The Dragon’s Shadow

Forsaken’s The Sixth Coyote

Forsaken’s Gwisin Vest

Lucky Raspberry

Ophidia Spathe

Raiden Flux

Titan Rewards For Festival of The Lost

Exotic Arms Eerie Engram

Shadowkeep’s Citan’s Rampart

Beyond Light’s Icefall Mantle

Beyond Light’s No Backup Plans

The Witch Queen’s Second Chance

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

Aeon Safe

Ashen Wake

Doom Fang Pauldron

Synthocepts

Wormgod Caress

Forsaken’s Ursa Furiosa

Forsaken’s Stronghold

Exotic Legs Eerie Engram

Forsaken’s Peregrine Greaves

Shadowkeep’s Phoenix Cradle

Beyond Light’s The Path of Burning Steps

Dunemarchers

Lion Rampant

Mk .44 Stand Asides

Peacekeepers

Forsaken’s Antaeus Wards

Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram

Helm of Saint-14

Khepri’s Horn

Mask of the Quiet One

Forsaken’s One-Eyed Mask

Beyond Light’s Precious Scars

The Witch Queen’s Loreley Splendor

An Insurmountable Skullfort

Eternal Warrior

Exotic Chest Eerie Engram

Forsaken’s Heart of Inmost Light

Shadowkeep’s Severance Enclosure

Beyond Light’s Cuirass of the Falling Star

The Witch Queen’s Hoarfrost-Z

Actium War Rig

Armamentarium

Crest of Alpha Lupi

Hallowfire Heart

Warlock Rewards For Festival of The Lost

Exotic Arms Eerie Engram

Forsaken’s Getaway Artist

Beyond Light’s Necrotic Grip

Beyond Light’s Nothing Manacles

The Witch Queen’s Osmiomancy Gloves

Karnstein Armlets

Sunbracers

Ophidian Aspect

Winter’s Guile

Forsaken’s Contraverse Hold

The Witch Queen’s Aeon Soul

Claws of Ahamkara

Exotic Legs Eerie Engram

Lunafaction Boots

Transversive Steps

Forsaken’s Geomag Stabilizers

Shadowkeep’s Promethium Spur

Beyond Light’s Boots of the Assembler

The Witch Queen’s Secant Filaments

The Witch Queen’s Rain of Fire

Exotic Helmet Eerie Engram

The Stag

Verity’s Brow

Forsaken’s Astrocyte Verse

Apotheosis Veil

Crown of Tempests

Eye of Another World

Nezarec’s Sin – Warlock

Skull of Dire Ahamkara

Shadowkeep’s Felwinter’s Helm

Beyond Light’s Dawn Chorus

The Witch Queen’s Fallen Sunstar

Exotic Chest Eerie Engram