2023 Halloween Game Events Callendar

Halloween events are rapidly coming back, and we’re making sure you don’t miss your favorites with this all comprehensive list.

Image via Etsy

Mark your calendars! It’s going to be a busy few months as the fall events start pouring in from all around the gaming world. If there’s a game you’re interested in, rest assured that it probably has an event that’s either upcoming or already out. As a way to keep you and ourselves updated on what’s going on with each popular title, we’ve compiled a list of events that are Halloween or fall season-related. That’ll hopefully help with keeping track of those pesky updates. In the meantime, get your candy basket and toothbrush ready.

List of Games and Events

Image via Square Enix
GamesEvents
Final Fantasy XIVEvent: All Saint’s Wake
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 19, 2022 to November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
FortniteEvent: Fortnitemares 2023
Times: Unannounced (Expected first week of October)
Updates: Website Twitter
Call of DutyEvent: The Haunting
Times: Begins October 17
Updates: Website Twitter
Fall GuysEvent: Fall-o-Ween Challenge
Times: Unannounced (formerly 21 October 2021 to 1 November 2021)
Updates: Website Twitter
Rocket LeagueEvent: Haunted Hallows VII
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 19–November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
Dreamlight ValleyEvent: Haunted Holiday Star Path
Times: September 13th to November 1st, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
Animal CrossingEvent: Halloween Event
Times: 5 PM until midnight local time on 31st October
Updates: Website Twitter
Grand Theft Auto V OnlineEvent: GTA Online Halloween 2023
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 6 until Tuesday, November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
Pokémon GoEvent: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Event
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 20, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 27, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
Apex LegendsEvent: Fight or Fright
Times: October 4th to November 1st, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
WarframeEvent: Nights of Naberus
Times: Begins October 4th at 11 a.m. ET
Updates: Website Twitter
MinecraftEvent: Spookyfest
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 4–November 9, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
RobloxEvent: BLOXtober
Times: Available year-round
Updates: Website Twitter
Destiny 2Event: Festival of the Lost
Times: October 18 to November 8, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
Dead by DaylightEvent: Haunted by Daylight
Times: Begins October 18, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
NeverwinterEvent: The Masquerade of Liars
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 21 to November 4, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
World of WarcraftEvent: Harvest Festival Holiday
Times: September 25-October 2, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
Final Fantasy VII: Ever CrisisEvent: Halloween Event
Times: Unannounced
Updates: Website Twitter
Guild Wars 2Event: Shadow of the Mad King 2023
Times: October 17 through November 7, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
We’ll actively update the chart once more announcements are made.

