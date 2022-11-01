All Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse Battle Pass Legend skins

As Apex Legends heads into its 15th season, fans will be having a spooky, steampunk, celestial time with some new skins. In a game where everyone has the same pool of Legends to pick from, skins are fun ways to personalize your gameplay a little. So, if you like to jazz up your favorite Legends, here are the five great, new designs that you can try out in the Eclipse Battle Pass.

Ash

Screenshot by Gamepur

This metallic assassin was a wonderful addition to the game a few seasons ago, and fans have lots of fun with her. Ash is somewhat reminiscent of a demon hunter in her new “Imperial Assailant” look. Just don’t impale yourself on all her design’s sharp edges.

Loba

Screenshot by Gamepur

A starry beauty, Loba gets to look like a gorgeous celestial being in her classic corsetted silhouette. Take her out into a match with this skin and support your teammates with her dazzling flair.

Revenant

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keeping in theme with cybernetics, Revenant‘s also part of this season’s skins collection. He’s a great Legend for ambushes and offense and, this season, looking like a dapper gentleman. With a formal suit and top hat, this design will have you dressed to kill… literally.

Seer

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by Dia de Los Muertos and the Wild West, this version of Seer is a vibrant figure on the battlefield. Be careful not to smudge his immaculate and beautiful face paint mid-combat, though.

Catalyst

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the new Legend, Catalyst, fans also get a new skin as well. Alongside her classic black and blue look, Catalyst also gets her own astronaut-inspired outfit, with a golden moon icon and all As you test Catalyst out, use her astronomical powers to take you and your teammates to the stars… AKA the victory screen.

Unfortunately, Respawn Entertainment hasn’t revealed the Battle Pass tiers yet, so you’ll have to wait until it comes out to know exactly how much Apex Legends you might have to play to get these stellar rewards. If you only want to buy specific skins, though, they’ll likely cost 1800+ Apex Coins. That’s roughly $18+.