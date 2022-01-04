All Bangalore Gridiron Bundle items in Apex Legends

In the “Gridiron” episode of Apex Legends’ animated webseries, Stories from the Outlands, EA dropped a load of lore pertaining to Bangalore, one of the game’s signature legends. Appropriately enough, the legend herself also received a new Gridiron Bundle filled with character-exclusive cosmetics that will be available for purchase in the game’s shop until January 11.

If you want to know what’s inside the cosmetic pack before you purchase it, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything included in the new, limited-time Gridiron Bundle. The bundle itself costs 4,350 Apex Coins.

Legendary Bangalore skin: Mil-Spec. Can also be purchased separately for 1,800 Apex Coins.

Legendary Bangalore frame: Fire and Fury. Can also be purchased separately for 1,000 Apex Coins.

Legendary Bangalore emote: Charge. Can also be purchased separately for 1,250 Apex Coins.

Epic weapon charm: Family Ties

Epic Bangalore skydive emote: Target Practice. Can also be purchased separately for 1,000 Apex Coins.

Epic Bangalore holo: Active Duty Williams

Rare Bangalore kill quip: “I’m a bit competitive. Runs in my blood.”

Be advised that equipping the Mil-Spec skin has been known to crash players’ games, so should you purchase the bundle, it’s likely best to avoid equipping the skin until Respawn has fixed the issue. The developer has stated that it is working on a resolution.

If you watched the “Gridiron” episode of Stories from the Outlands and are curious about who Jackson is or why he’s so important to Bangalore, check out our article exploring Jackson’s mysterious role in the Apex Legends lore.