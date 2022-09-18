All Battle Pass Bonus Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Unmask Spider-Gwen with her bonus style.
For players who have found themselves enamored with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the game allows you to earn even more cosmetics once every page once the Battle Pass is completed. These Bonus Rewards are not just Banner Icons or Emoticons, either. Its own pages offer everything from exclusive contrails to outfit styles that dramatically alter skins. Here is every Bonus Reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Every Bonus Reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
The Bonus Rewards tab holds a total of 25 cosmetics separated by five different pages, and you will be required to complete each page before moving onto the next. Despite this small amount of pages, Battle Stars are more important than ever, as items can cost anywhere from 10 to a mind-boggling 30 Battle Stars. At the time of writing, players can unlock cosmetics on its first two pages, while the other three are scheduled to launch on Thursday, October 6.
This page will be updated once these final pages have arrived. In the meantime, you can discover each currently available Bonus Reward and their cost below.
Bonus Rewards page 1
- Twyn (Xenon Espionage) style: 20 Battle Stars
- Dirtbike Challenge Emote: 15 Battle Stars
- Paradigm (Aurora Battlesuit) style: 30 Battle Stars
- Hexture Weapon Wrap: 10 Battle Stars
- Grriz (Wild Berry Grriz) style: 25 Battle Stars
Bonus Rewards page 2
- Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy) style: 15 Battle Stars
- Paradigm (Nanofiber Suit) style: 25 Battle Stars
- Lennox Rose (Bubblegum Punk) style: 30 Battle Stars
- Twyn (Pastel Stryder) style: 20 Battle Stars
- Reality Falls Contrail: 10 Battle Stars
Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
If this season is like most before it, the unreleased pages are likely to be Super Level Styles. These are outfits for current Battle Pass skins that are typically covered in a shiny material, such as gold or platinum. Speaking of shiny, the season lets players drench any of their skins in Chrome by becoming a Chrome Blob or using the new Chrome Splash item.