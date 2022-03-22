All boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Unlike like last season, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is full of boss fights for you to take on. Two of these fights will include characters that are new to island, while others will probably seem familiar to most. Despite each of these being awfully challenging, they do have some excellent loot for you to grab.

In total, there are four bosses throughout the island, and quite honestly, no boss is tougher than the rest. Reason being, each will have two status bars that lend them hundreds of health and shield. Thankfully, three of these bosses drop Mythic-rarity guns that you cannot get anywhere else. Here’s every boss location and what you’ll be armed with once you defeat them.

Boss 1 – Huntermaster Saber : The NPC can be discovered on the lowest floor of the IO Airship flying above Command Cavern. Once defeated, he will drop the Mythic Huntermaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle.

: The NPC can be discovered on the lowest floor of the IO Airship flying above Command Cavern. Once defeated, he will drop the Mythic Huntermaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle. Boss 2 – Gunnar : Like in Chapter 3 Season 1, Gunnar is inside Command Cavern’s mountain and is most often near the pool area. After he’s eliminated, you can grab his Mythic Stinger SMG and the Command Cavern Keycard.

: Like in Chapter 3 Season 1, Gunnar is inside Command Cavern’s mountain and is most often near the pool area. After he’s eliminated, you can grab his Mythic Stinger SMG and the Command Cavern Keycard. Boss 3 – Doctor Slone : Doctor Slone can found walking inside of The Fortress‘ mobile drill. If you’re having trouble spotting her, you can attack one of the IO guards nearby to have Slone come to you. The character holds the Mythic Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle.

: Doctor Slone can found walking inside of The Fortress‘ mobile drill. If you’re having trouble spotting her, you can attack one of the IO guards nearby to have Slone come to you. The character holds the Mythic Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle. Boss 4 – The Foundation: This character spawns in Sanctuary’s largest building, set in the northern part of the POI. After The Foundation is beaten, you can pick up his Epic-rarity Ranger Assault Rifle.

