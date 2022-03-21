How to find The Fortress in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite brings an overwhelming amount of new content to the game. Most notably, there are new POIs set in a few sections of the map, and they are well worth seeing. This includes The Fortress named location, as it is home to one of the season’s boss fights and features one wild sight for sore eyes.

The Fortress has replaced what use to be the Happy Camper landmark. Thus, it is set in between Command Cavern and Loot Lake in the center of the map. Don’t fret, the RVs from Happy Camper are still intact. However, the IO has taken over the camping area with a massive mobile drill that includes just one of the game’s several tanks inside. Players can also find NPC Doctor Slone in the drill and can fight her for some top-tier loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That being said, it is highly recommended those headed to The Fortress bring some weapons ahead of time. Enemy IO guards are surrounding the drill and will shoot the moment they spot players. Once this location is discovered, the map should then replace its question marks for the named location and will reveal everything around the area.

Related: How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2